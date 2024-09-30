Rescheduling of World Bread Awards USA to IBIE 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IBIE World Bread Awards USA, originally scheduled for October 7-8, 2024, will now be held at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025, the leading global event for the baking industry. This decision was made with careful consideration to allow participants and organizers to take full advantage of the unique platform IBIE provides. The rescheduling will also enable the event to attract a broader and more diverse pool of participants, enhancing the competition and spotlighting the extraordinary talent across the industry.

“While the quality of entries for the 2024 awards has been outstanding, we recognize that the additional time and larger venue will allow for an even more comprehensive celebration of the skills and creativity that define the baking community,” said Samantha Moore, Director Trade Show Operations. “Our goal is to ensure the World Bread Awards USA continues to uphold its reputation for excellence and provides an inclusive, competitive experience for all involved.”

The awards will feature as part of IBIE’s “Artisan Village,” providing participants with new opportunities to engage in live demonstrations, tastings, and networking with top artisan bakers from around the world. The esteemed panel of judges for the 2024 event will also return for IBIE 2025, ensuring continuity in the high standards of judging and recognition.

Registered participants for the 2024 event will be refunded in full, and as a gesture of appreciation, they will receive a 50% discount on their IBIE 2025 registration fees and (1) complimentary entry to the 2025 World Bread Awards USA competition.

For inquiries regarding the rescheduling and registration details, please get in touch with smoore@bakingexpo.com.

About IBIE

IBIE, sponsored by the American Bakers Association (ABA), the Baking Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), is recognized worldwide as the grain-based food industry’s largest, most comprehensive trade event in the Western Hemisphere. A “working show,” where millions of dollars of business is conducted daily, IBIE brings the entire professional baking community together, offering the complete range of equipment, supply and ingredient solutions and showcasing the newest baking technology in 1,000,000 gross square feet. The triennial event will next be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 14-17, 2025, with a full day of education on September 13.