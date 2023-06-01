Retro and Futuristic Donut Flavors Earn Top Honors In Bashas’ Annual Contest

ARIZONA – Thanks to one Valley teen and two Arizona grown-ups with inventive taste buds, retro and futuristic donut flavors will be arriving soon to Bashas’ bakery cases, just in time for National Donut Day this Friday, June 2. The winners of this year’s donut flavor contest are: a 15-year-old from Apache Junction, a grown-up from the city of Maricopa, and a Bashas’ team member (employee) from Flagstaff. Their Lemon Coconut Meringue, PB&J, and Banana Cream Pie donuts took the top prizes in Bashas’ eight-annual contest.

As part of its annual competition, Bashas’ invited kids and grownups across the state to dream up the best retro and futuristic flavors for the hometown grocer’s donut cases. Submissions included a medley of donuts representing the best flavors of yesteryear all the way to today’s modern flavor combinations. A panel of local celebrity judges helped Bashas’ to select the winning donut flavors. Bashas’ will now award a grand prize to one teen, one grown-up, and one of its team members (employees).

Payton R., a 15-year-old from Apache Junction, submitted the winning donut in the kids’ category. The Lemon Coconut Meringue donut is a glazed donut filled with lemon coconut meringue, and topped with sweet, dried lemons and toasted coconut shreds.

Sara Williams from the city of Maricopa submitted the winning donut in the adult category. Her PB&J donut is a glazed donut filled with strawberry and topped with peanut-butter-flavored frosting.

Sheri Holland, a Bashas’ team member (employee) from Flagstaff, submitted the winning donut in the grocer’s internal company contest. Her Banana Cream Pie donut is a white donut filled with banana custard and topped with buttercream and graham crackers.

The three winning donuts will be available for purchase in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state starting this Friday, June 2 (National Donut Day). When customers purchase a dozen donuts at Bashas’ this Friday, they will receive an additional six donuts for free. Bashas’ will also donate 10% of its donut sales on Friday, June 2 to The Salvation Army, which established National Donut Day in June 1938 to honor volunteers who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines.

In addition to being named Bashas’ Official Donut Ambassadors for 2023, Payton, Sara, and Sheri will each receive one dozen donuts every month for a year from Bashas’ bakery, and $500 worth of prizes including a Bashas’ gift card and baking/cooking gadgets.

The youth category runner-up is 8-year-old Wesley W. from Gilbert; he will receive a $50 Bashas’ gift card for his BPM donut, which was filled with banana cream and topped with peanut butter frosting and maple drizzle.

The adult category runner-up is Christina Rockwell from Phoenix; she will receive a $50 Bashas’ gift card for her Neapolitan Long John, which was covered in three classic flavors – chocolate, strawberry and vanilla – in the same style as classic Neapolitan ice cream.

The three honorable mentions in the youth category went to 13-year-old Olivia L. from Surprise for her Retro A&W Root beer Donut, 11-year-old Kain C. from Gilbert for his Orange Creamsicle donut, and 11-year-old Kylie C. from Surprise for her Strawberry Angel donut. The three honorable mentions in the adult category went to Tung Bui from Tucson for his Elvis donut, Daniel Kaemmerer from Chandler for his Devilish Raspberry donut, and Ed Du from Tucson for his Metaversal donut. All six will each receive a $20 Bashas’ gift card.

About National Donut Day

National Donut Day was originally established to honor The Salvation Army’s service to soldiers during World War I. Around 250 volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, sweet treats, clothes, and supplies to troops. These women, known as “Donut Lassies,” made and hand-delivered donuts to the front lines and are often credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when the troops returned home from war.

About Bashas’ Family of Stores

Bashas’ Family of Stores is a division of The Raley’s Companies. The grocer operates in Arizona, New Mexico, and four Tribal Nations under five well-known brands including Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. Founded in 1932, the grocer has a rich history of serving families with quality products and great customer service. With more than 100 supermarkets in Arizona, Bashas’ is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work. Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves. For more information, visit bashas.com.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army ranks No. 4 on Forbes’ latest list of America’s Top 100 Charities and helped more than 280,000 Arizonans last year through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, shelter and clothing for the homeless, rent and utilities assistance, disaster relief, respite from extreme weather conditions, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, opportunities for underprivileged children, holiday assistance, and emotional and spiritual support, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 50 centers of operation across the state. Around 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army nationally go directly to program funding to help people who need it most. For more information, visit SalvationArmySouthwest.org and follow The Salvation Army on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn; #DoingTheMostGood #SalArmyLoveBeyond.