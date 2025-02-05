Revolutionary Culinary Ingredient Launches in North America

Toronto, ON — Mokable, the groundbreaking culinary creation made from micro-ground coffee beans, is about to disrupt the food industry as an innovative product that can be used with great versatility across the food and beverage space as an ingredient, enjoyed on its own or as a chocolate alternative. Born in Japan and proudly crowned the winner of the prestigious 2024 JFEX Innovation Award, Mokable is not just a product; it’s a movement that embraces flavor, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Mokable officially kicks off the North American launch in Toronto — just ahead of Valentine’s week, the peak of chocolate indulgence. Mokable (branded as “CAFEXLATE” in Japan) will be available at select restaurants and bars for the first time in North America, with plans to launch Mokable in the U.S. and Europe in the near future.

Mokable: A Game Changer in Gastronomy

Mokable (pronounced “Moke-Ah-Bull”) tackles two pressing issues head-on: the inefficient use of coffee beans and the sustainability challenges within the coffee industry. Traditional coffee preparation discards up to 70% of its aroma and flavor.

Mokable transforms whole coffee beans into a much more palatable micro-ground form that captures every rich note and aromatic nuance. By blending premium specialty coffee beans with cocoa butter, Mokable achieves a smooth, versatile texture that shines in both sweet and savory dishes and cocktails.

“We are so excited to introduce Mokable to North America. We launched in Japan in June and we have been overwhelmed by the positive reception and overwhelming demand already,” says Akinori Itoyama, founder of Mokable

An Ethical Choice for a Sustainable Future

Mokable isn’t just a delicious choice; it’s also a champion of sustainability. By sourcing beans from small farmers in Nicaragua and Ethiopia, Mokable supports ethical practices that empower underpaid coffee producers, ensuring fair compensation and fostering local economies. The brand proudly collaborates with women-led farms in Nicaragua, celebrating the strength and resilience of women in agriculture.

Mokable Debuts with Two Exquisite Flavors: Roasted and Fruity

ROASTED: Sourced from Nicaragua’s Santa Ana Farm, renowned for its UTZ certification and hand-picked cherries, this blend boasts deep roasted notes and a rich, full-bodied flavor.

FRUITY: Featuring Yirgacheffe G1 beans from Ethiopia’s small-scale farms, this flavor embodies vibrant fruity and floral notes, cultivated with sustainable practices and natural processing methods.

A Culinary Adventure Awaits in Toronto

Toronto celebrated for its culinary diversity and innovative gastronomy, is the first North American city to showcase Mokable. From February 3–16, 2025, MICHELIN-starred/recommended and award-winning chefs and mixologists will feature Mokable in unique dishes, desserts, and cocktails at some of the city’s most acclaimed venues.

As Mokable is not yet available for retail purchase, this exclusive Toronto debut presents an unparalleled opportunity for culinary enthusiasts. Guests who order a Mokable dish or cocktail at participating venues may even receive a limited complimentary sample.

Where gourmands can try Mokable for the first time in North America

Lucie

A MICHELIN-recommended restaurant helmed by chef de cuisine Arnaud Bloquel, Lucie is known for its refined cuisine and exceptional dining experiences, blending French techniques with global influences.

Chef de cuisine Arnaud Bloquel

“Mokable offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the full potential of coffee beans. It’s a thrill to share this innovation with Toronto’s dynamic food scene,” says Arnaud Bloquel, chef de cuisine of Lucie. Born in France and raised in the Caribbean, Bloquel trained under celebrated chefs at renowned establishments such as Hôtel du Palais and La Chèvre d’Or in France. He has been recognized as the Best Master Restaurateur in France and has earned accolades for his unique and innovative culinary style.

As part of Mokable’s North American launch, Bloquel has created an appetizer called Le Champignon. A celebration of umami, the dish features mushroom duxelles, an espuma of Armagnac and shiitake, a rich porcini consommé, and freshly grated Fruity Mokable. Bloquel’s Le Champignon appetizer featuring Mokable will be on the menu at Lucie from February 3–16.

Beverage Director Raimey Bristowe

Lucie’s beverage director, Raimey Bristowe, is a fine-dining hospitality professional who studied viticulture, winemaking, and mixology. His passion for the culinary arts is reflected in his cocktail development. Guests will enjoy Holy Molé, a cocktail inspired by the flavor profile of Roasted Mokable, reminiscent of a Mexican molé. Crafted with a housemade Mokable molé liqueur, Blanco tequila, mezcal, and fresh lemon juice, the Holy Molé illustrates Bristowe’s reputation for crafting inventive, elegant cocktails that balance technical precision with artistic flair.

“The depth of flavor in Mokable challenges us to push the boundaries of mixology, crafting drinks that inspire and surprise,” he says. Raimey Bristowe and the team at Lucie will offer Holy Molé, a cocktail made with Mokable from February 3–16.

Miku

As the flagship Toronto location for the MICHELIN-recommended Miku Vancouver, Miku shares the same spirit of innovation as Mokable. Miku is known for its Aburi (flame-seared) sushi and contemporary Japanese cuisine and has become a cornerstone of Toronto’s dining scene for the past 10 years. Executive Pastry Chef Aiko Uchigoshi’s Mokable creation, Kohi Mame (starting from the bottom to the top), has the base of a flourless sponge cake with Roasted Mokable, served with Hojicha crème brûlée, hazelnut cookie crumbles, Wasanbon ice cream, Kuromitsu sauce, and Fruity Mokable in two forms: plaque and a dusting of frozen powder. Uchigoshi’s decadent but balanced Kohi Mame dessert will be available on the Miku menu from February 3–16 while quantities last.

Executive Pastry Chef Aiko Uchigoshi

“As a Japanese chef, bringing an innovation like Mokable to Toronto is deeply meaningful, as I started my pastry journey in Japan. Its versatility and depth create endless possibilities,” says pastry chef Aiko Uchigoshi.

Uchigoshi has won multiple awards in sugar and cake competitions, including first place for three consecutive years in a prestigious competition for pastry chefs under 23. She is also currently the Executive Pastry Chef for one-MICHELIN-star restaurant Aburi Hana, the sister restaurant to Miku.

Bar Pompette

Rated the top bar in Canada and celebrated for its sophisticated cocktails, Bar Pompette consistently pushes the boundaries of flavor and creativity. Ranked No. 1 in Canada’s 100 Bestand No. 15 on North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023, Bar Pompette is also the recipient of the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award.

Starting as a chef at seven different kitchens in France, he was fascinated with culinary excellence. Togni later fell in love with the art of mixology and moved to Toronto. As co-founder of the award-winning cocktail bar Bar Pompette, Hugo Togni appreciates the unique qualities of Mokable.

Co-founder Hugo Togni

“Mokable’s unique characteristics allow us to reimagine classic cocktail flavors, creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Without Mokable, I would not be able to create my cocktail with the flavor profiles I have in this drink,” says Togni.

Togni’s Chaudkan features Suntory Toki Whisky, notes of pumpkin, maple syrup, and yuzu, with a Fruity Mokable foam garnished with gold flakes and cornflower petals. Bar Pompette’s exclusive Chaudkan Mokable cocktail will only be available February 13–14.

Vinoteca Pompette and Bakery Pompette

Known for its rich French influence, Bakery Pompette is one of Toronto’s finest French bakeries with pure butter croissants, baguettes, pastries, and specialty coffee.

Sister property to Bakery Pompette and Bar Pompette along the same street is Vinoteca Pompette , presenting a fresh twist on Italian classics infused with French influences. Bakery Pompette’s Mokable feature will debut with the launch of Vinoteca Café (daytime menu).

Bauer has crafted a Mokable-inspired Financier with her team at Bakery Pompette in celebration of the innovative ingredient’s North American launch. Piped with Fruity Mokable and garnished with edible flecks of gold, the Mokable Financier is a take on the traditional French almond cake—an ideal canvas for Mokable.

“Mokable’s rich roasted notes are a perfect complement to pastry, offering new dimensions in texture and taste,” says Bauer.

Included as part of Vinoteca Pompette’s lunch service from February 5–16, diners can enjoy the dessert from Wednesday to Sunday while indulging in their new daytime offerings.

Co-founder Martine Bauer

W HOTEL TORONTO

W Toronto, the luxury boutique hotel part of the MICHELIN Guide Hotels, offers Torontonians an authentic experience with its Skylight Rooftop Bar & Restaurant located on the 9th floor with stunning city lights and Mediterranean-inspired dishes with seasonal ingredients that bring the vibrant flavors of the coast to life.

For a delight in decadent bites, served with elegance, Living Room Restaurant & Bar offers an unparalleled blend of live music performances, weekly DJ sets, and signature experiences like High Beau-Tea, the hotel’s beauty-inspired twist on the classic afternoon tea.

Executive chef Olivier Le Calvez

“Mokable is a representation of my love for coffee; it captures the full essence of coffee beans and I was so excited to work with this product. It was easily integrated into my offering at W Toronto,” says executive chef Olivier Le Calvez.

W Toronto, a destination for luxury dining, blends global inspiration with Toronto’s vibrant culinary scene. Le Calvez, originally from Mexico, has decades of experience working with renowned chefs like Joël Robuchon and Paul Bocuse.

Le Calvez is thrilled to serve Amour Espresso with tiramisu cream and ladyfinger cookies, glazed with Roasted Mokable at Skylight Rooftop Bar & Restaurant. Indulge in Le Calvez’s Mokable feature, Amour Espresso from February 9–16.

Head Mixologist Olivia Arezes

Those enjoying Valentine’s Dinner at Skylight can also experience Mokable as a cocktail. Developed through the vision of beverage manager and mixologist Olivia Arezes, with over 20 years of experience, the Certified Sommelier (The Court of Master Sommeliers) has crafted a Mokable Martini, which features Fruity Mokable fat-washed vodka, creme de cacao blanc, Licor 43, and Aztec chocolate bitters, garnished with a Fruity Mokable-covered strawberry. Mokable Martini will be featured in both Skylight Rooftop Restaurant & Bar and Living Room Restaurant & Bar from February 3–16.

DaNico

Proudly awarded one-MICHELIN-star this year, DaNico redefines modern Italian cuisine with global flavors and seamlessly blends modern Italian culinary traditions with world-class service, unparalleled hospitality, and an exquisite, custom-designed ambiance.

Executive Chef Daniele Corona

Chef Daniele Corona is the first and only Italian chef in Canada to earn one-MICHELIN-star in two restaurants in Toronto. During his leadership at Don Alfonso 1890, Corona’s exceptional talent earned him a prestigious one-MICHELIN-star, and now DaNico has garnered the same esteemed recognition. Corona perfected his craft at the prestigious I.P.S.E.O.A. Duca Di Buonvicino Culinary Institute and honed his skills at Trussardi alla Scala in Milan.

Partnering with Corona’s pastry chef, Nikhil Londhe, DaNico will be offering a new dessert feature, “Save the Coffee,” which features Itakuja namelaka—a fabulous cross between a ganache and a crème pâtissière, Jivara soft caramel, finished with Fruity Mokable crunch with cocoa.

For a limited time only, indulge in “Save the Coffee” from February 3–16.

The Visionary Behind the Innovation

Akinori Itoyama, founder of Mokable, brings a unique blend of expertise to the table. Holding a doctorate in molecular biology from the Graduate School of Systems Life Sciences at Kyushu University, Itoyama’s career has been marked by innovation. Suntory Holdings Limited, he honed his skills in product development for iconic coffee beverages like “BOSS,” as well as R&D strategy planning and new business development. With twelve years at Suntory Holdings Limited and his time in the coffee industry, he was inspired to dive further into research and development for sustainability. Thus, Mokable was born.

Through Suntory’s internal venture program, Itoyama conceived a groundbreaking concept to consume the whole coffee bean—recognizing the significant amount of coffee grounds traditionally discarded in the coffee industry. By merging his molecular biology expertise with a commitment to sustainability, Itoyama collaborated with 01Booster Inc. to bring Mokable to life.

A Historic Moment

Mokable is more than a new ingredient; it launches an entirely new product category. It represents an innovative fusion of sustainability, craftsmanship, and culinary excellence. With Toronto as the first city in North America to explore this revolutionary product, diners have the unique opportunity to savor world-class chefs’ and mixologists’ bold creativity and artistry.

Through these incredible collaborations, Toronto diners will be the first in North America to taste Mokable. This debut is not just an introduction—it’s a bold foray into the future.

Visit these incredible venues in Toronto to experience Mokable in February. For more information on Mokable’s launch and sustainability story, visit their Instagram @mokable_na, and their website, https://cafexlate.jp/ (branded as CAFEXLATE in Japan).