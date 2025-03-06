Rich Products Elects Chancellor of the Culinary Institute of America to Join Board of Directors

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) announced the addition of Dr. Tim Ryan, past president and current Chancellor of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), to Rich’s Board of Directors.

Rich’s election of Dr. Ryan to the board of directors comes as the organization embarks on its 80th year. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Ryan to Rich’s,” said Mindy Rich, chairman, Rich Products. “A well-known leader throughout the food world, he brings extensive industry experience, an innovative mindset and forward-thinking vision to Rich’s. This combination will be invaluable as we work toward achieving our own bold vision and aggressive growth aspirations.”

Serving as president since 2001, Dr. Ryan was the longest serving president of the CIA – the world’s premier culinary college. In his more than 42 years at the school, he is the first alumnus and faculty member to rise through the ranks to become president. Under his guidance, the institution emerged as a leader in addressing critical food issues, including health and wellness, global cuisines and cultures, food ethics, and sustainability.

Throughout Dr. Ryan’s leadership, the CIA has pioneered groundbreaking professional programs that have redefined the future of culinary education. He expanded the college’s degree offerings by establishing the School of Graduate Studies, introducing a series of master’s degrees, including Food Business, Wine & Beverage Management, and Sustainable Food Systems. Most notably, he launched the first-of-its-kind master’s in culinary arts degree, further solidifying the CIA’s reputation as a leader in culinary innovation.

“Joining Rich’s Board of Directors is both an honor and a privilege, and I am thrilled to work alongside such a distinguished group of leaders,” said Dr. Tim Ryan, Chancellor of the CIA. “Rich’s has always set a high bar when it comes to innovation and excellence. I’m excited to contribute my experience and passion to a company that continues to think big and push boundaries.”

MEET RICH’S.

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich’s is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make…possible.

Rich’s®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.