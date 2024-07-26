Rich Products Launches On-Demand ‘MegaTrends’ Course to Help Food Industry Stay Ahead of Key Trends 

BUFFALO, NY – Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) announced the launch of Rich’s Megatrends: 2024 Food Trends You Need to Know. A digital, on-demand course developed by Rich’s Strategic Insights team, Megatrends dives into disruptive macro trends across the food landscape to help industry professionals respond to today’s rapidly evolving marketplace. The digital program is currently available through Rich’s Academy, a free training and education platform that Rich’s launched in 2023 to help food industry professionals build their skills, tap into industry trends and insights and take courses that qualify for continuing education or units from accrediting organizations.

“Over 10 years ago, we developed Rich’s MegaTrends as an internal trend and market-tracking program for our leaders and associates,” said Amanda Buonopane, senior manager, Strategic Insights. “After seeing the value it provided our people, informing strategy and key business decisions, we decided to create an external version that would serve as a dynamic educational resource for food industry professionals. We’re seeing more competition, disruption and change in today’s marketplace than ever before, which is being accelerated by socio-economic forces, demographic changes and a shift in purchasing power among younger generations. Businesses must remain ahead of the curve to be successful, and this course is a valuable resource to help them do that.”

Rich’s MegaTrends focuses on the latest disruptive consumer trends impacting the food industry, including technology, sustainability, consumer behavior shifts and more. From retailers and on-site operators to commercial foodservice, the course is designed to appeal to a broad audience of food professionals.

Below are some of the key trends covered in this course:

Increased Snacking Behavior: According to Rich’s proprietary research, 42% of consumers agree they are snacking more often. What’s also changing is what they’re snacking on and where they look for snacks.

According to Rich’s proprietary research, 42% of consumers agree they are snacking more often. What’s also changing is what they’re snacking on and where they look for snacks. The Merge of Digital and Real-life Experiences: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere, and consumers are gaining more experience and trust with an appreciation for these convenient, personalized experiences. According to a Datassential study, 45% of consumers are interested in AI tools recommending promotions based on prior purchases.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere, and consumers are gaining more experience and trust with an appreciation for these convenient, personalized experiences. According to a Datassential study, 45% of consumers are interested in AI tools recommending promotions based on prior purchases. Embracing Technology: Operators and retailers are embracing technology as new forms of automation arise to help alleviate labor pressures and meet consumer needs.

For more information and to enroll in “Rich’s Megatrends: 2024 Food Trends You Need to Know,” visit Rich’s Academy.

