Rich Products Sweetens IDDBA 2025 with New Baileys Partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) is debuting a new partnership with Bailey’s® at the 2025 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) conference (booth #2425), taking place on June 1-3 in New Orleans, LA. Featuring a line-up of unique dessert solutions made with the flavor ofBaileys® Irish Cream, Rich’s will give IDDBA attendees a first look at the new portfolio, while also featuring live product demonstrations, an interactive Artificial Intelligence (AI) recipe experience, unique industry insights, cutting-edge digital tools and labor-saving solutions for bakeries.

“This year marks a special IDDBA appearance for Rich’s, as we’re celebrating our 80th anniversary as a family-owned food company,” said Alvino Battistoni, senior vice president, In-Store Bakery & Deli Division, Rich Products. “Innovation has always been at the heart of who we are – dating all the way back to 1945 when our founder invented the world’s first non-dairy whipped topping. We’re excited to showcase some of our newest innovations at IDDBA this year – from new products and solutions to the unique ways we’re leaning into digital technology – all to help bakeries stay ahead, deliver on the latest consumer trends and drive growth in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Bringing Bailey’s ® to the Bakery Aisle

Rich’s is teaming up with Baileys® to shake things up and put a fresh twist on the classic Irish Cream flavor, with a lineup of cool, on-trend products that pack all the flavor, but none of the alcohol, including:

Baileys Irish Cream Ice Cream Cake: Chocolatey, creamy, and coffee-kissed—this alcohol-free ice cream cake swirls indulgent chocolate into every bite and tops it all off with smooth coffee icing and chocolate shavings.

Chocolatey, creamy, and coffee-kissed—this alcohol-free ice cream cake swirls indulgent chocolate into every bite and tops it all off with smooth coffee icing and chocolate shavings. Baileys Irish Cream Cheesecake (6” & 3.25 oz slice): Creamy, dreamy, and just for grown-ups—this non-alcoholic Baileys® Irish Cream–flavored cheesecake combines New York–style richness with a chocolatey crust and drizzle for the ultimate treat.

Creamy, dreamy, and just for grown-ups—this non-alcoholic Baileys® Irish Cream–flavored cheesecake combines New York–style richness with a chocolatey crust and drizzle for the ultimate treat. Baileys Baked Cookie (6-pack) and Cookie Dough (2.5 oz): A delicious fusion of rich chocolate and the unmistakable taste of Baileys ® Irish Cream, this soft, chewy cookie offers a perfectly indulgent experience in every bite.

A delicious fusion of rich chocolate and the unmistakable taste of Baileys Irish Cream, this soft, chewy cookie offers a perfectly indulgent experience in every bite. Baileys Irish Cream Tres Leches Soak: Authentically crafted in Mexico, Tres Leches Soak infused with the smooth, indulgent flavor of non-alcoholic Baileys® Irish Cream, brings traditional Hispanic desserts to life—helping you create irresistible cakes, parfaits, and more with less effort and more authenticity.

Authentically crafted in Mexico, Tres Leches Soak infused with the smooth, indulgent flavor of non-alcoholic Baileys® Irish Cream, brings traditional Hispanic desserts to life—helping you create irresistible cakes, parfaits, and more with less effort and more authenticity. Baileys Irish Cream Bettercreme® (9” pail): Rich’s famous Bettercreme®—now infused with non-alcoholic Baileys® Irish Cream—offers a deliciously indulgent twist that’s perfect for elevating donuts, cakes, parfaits, cookies, and more.

Blending Innovation and Imagination

At Rich’s booth, visitors can also test a new AI-driven experience that creates a custom three-piece recipe based on the user’s unique preferences. After responding to a series of prompts, AI will reveal the user’s custom creation, featuring a unique name and ingredient list. Rich’s Bakery Tech team will then prepare the recipe live, demonstrating both creativity and efficiency in real time.

Live Demonstrations

Led by Rich’s team of talented bakery technicians and experts, the company will host a series of live, interactive product demonstrations and engaging presentations throughout the show, featuring trending flavors, labor-saving formats, and local inspiration, including:

Sunday, June 1 Filled Donuts | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Asian-Inspired Desserts | 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, June 2 Signature Ready / Labor Savings | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. New Orleans Twist | 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 3 Signature Ready / Labor Savings | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



To learn more about Rich’s full spectrum of bakery offerings, visit Rich’s In-Store Bakery Solutions. For a full suite of in-store bakery training, courses and education, visit Rich’s Bakery Academy.

