Richmond Sweet Potato Pie Maker Turning a Family Tradition Into Budding National Business: ‘It’s Literally an Entrepreneur’s Dream’

For decades, Joye B. Moore made a couple dozen sweet potato pies at Thanksgiving and Christmas to give as gifts to family and friends.

But after losing her job two years ago, Moore decided to go into pie-making business using the recipe that was handed down over the years from her great-great-great-grandmother, who was the last woman in her family born into slavery.

She sold some of her Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies to a handful of restaurants and markets in the Richmond area back then. She even appeared on a live pie cook-off on NBC’s “Today” show.

Now, her budding family-run business is booming.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Richmond Times Dispatch