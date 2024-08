Rich’s New Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites Fulfill Trends For Indulgent, On-The-Go Snacking

Rich Products bakes three trends into its new Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites: an increasing demand for donuts, snacking, and indulgence. Ideal for limited-service restaurants with labor constraints, these flavorful Donut Bites are the perfect portable option for consumers seeking casual snacks or sweets on the go. Each bite-sized chocolate cake donut is made with premium ingredients and stuffed with an indulgent, gooey, chocolate filling. This turnkey solution arrives frozen, ready to thaw and serve or heat and serve.

The Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites join two other ready-to-finish, decadent donut holes from Rich’s: Jumbo Birthday Cake Filled Donut Bites with Vanilla Frosting Filling and French Toast Cake Filled Donut Bites with Maple Filling.

Donuts are an American favorite, as 86% of consumers love or like donuts, and the predicted market growth for donut holes in the next four years is +34% (According to SNAP! Datassential – Menucast™ Food Profile, March 2024). Consumers are looking for items that you can grab and go as well as something that will satisfy their cravings, according to FMI (The Food Retailing Industry Speaks, 2023). Plus, Gen Z’s #1 snack motivator is indulgence, revealed in the Datassential “Snack Trend” FoodBytes, 2023.

“Rich’s Donut Bites are the ideal solution for labor-challenged operators who want to offer an indulgent treat that satisfies consumers who snack throughout the day,” explains Alyssa Barrett, Senior Customer Marketing Manager, Rich Products. “Rich’s offers a wide portfolio of unique donut hole options such as churro bites, corn poppers, pancake bites and French toast bites, some with unique fillings like maple, confetti, and now chocolate.”

This craveable bite-sized donut can be a breakfast champion, an anytime snack, or after-dinner dessert. The ready-to-finish Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites require a simple thaw or an optional oven refresh, with endless opportunities for decorating and frosting to finish them off. To elevate the menu, operators can create Instagrammable treats, like donut pops, parfaits, and breakfast skewers. The possibilities are endless by adding dipping sauces, sweet coatings and decorative toppings like colorful sprinkles or nuts. The 1.3-ounce donut bites come frozen, 220 per case.

New Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites join the extensive Rich’s donut bite portfolio of decadent Jumbo Filled Bites and Donut Holes. The lineup includes classic and on-trend flavors in filled and unfilled cake and yeast varieties:

Ready-to-Finish Jumbo Birthday Cake Donut Holes with Vanilla Frosting Filling

Ready-to-Finish Jumbo French Toast Cake Donut Holes with Maple Filling

Ready-to-Finish Plain Cake Donut Holes

Ready-to-Finish Churro Bites

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain French Toast Cake Bites

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain Pancake Cake Bites

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain Rich Cornbread Poppers

Our Specialty Treat Shop™ Glazed Old-Fashioned Donut Holes

Ready-to-Finish Yeast Raised Donut Holes

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain Yeast Raised Donut Holes

Restaurant operators can learn more by visiting RichsUSA.com/donuts.

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich’s is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich’s®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. Learn more at Richsusa.com.