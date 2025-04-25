Rise Baking Company Triumphs at 2025 National Pie Championships, Winning 23 Blue Ribbons from American Pie Council

MINNEAPOLIS — Rise Baking Company, home to some of the most trusted brands in the baking industry, announced an exciting achievement at the 2025 American Pie Council (APC) National Pie Championships, held April 14-15 in Orlando. Rise is proud to have been awarded 23 Blue Ribbons at the 28th annual event, securing its position among the best pie manufacturers.

This year’s competition was intense, with hundreds of pies submitted by amateur, professional and commercial bakers across the U.S. and Canada. A panel of distinguished judges evaluated each entry based on first impressions, flavor, texture, mouthfeel, and overall appeal. Rise stood out from the competition, earning top honors across multiple categories in the commercial division including No Sugar Added, Handheld, Family, Premium, and Gourmet. Rise received accolades for beloved everyday flavors like apple, buttermilk, and peach, as well as for a new lineup of clean-label fruit pies and inventive varieties such as apple cranberry oat, hot honey peach, and vanilla chai pumpkin.

“Participating in the APC National Pie Championships for the first time is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the quality and flavor of our expanded product portfolio,” said Michael Docherty, SVP Marketing and R&D of Rise Baking Company. “These wins are a testament not only to our commitment to quality, but also to the passion and hard work of our R&D team, whose dedication continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in baking.”

Rise acquired Worcester, Massachusetts-based Table Talk in June 2024, growing its slice of the pie industry with one of the country’s leading full-line pie producers. The company’s diverse portfolio of ready-to-bake, thaw & sell and mini snack pies includes a wide array of styles such as double-crust fruit, lattice, puree & custard, and crumb-topped pies, setting the standard for the perfect pie offerings for all occasions.

Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. The company helps customers grow their businesses by offering an extensive lineup of products and unparalleled support through industry expertise.

