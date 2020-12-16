Rodelle Inc. Announces Brand Refresh

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – Colorado-based Rodelle Inc., producers of premium baking ingredients, extracts, and spice blends, recently announced a significant brand refresh. The next generation of branding modernizes the company logo, brand colors, and other visual elements.

Founded in Denver in 1936 as a premium vanilla producer, Rodelle has evolved over the years to become the industry’s most vertically integrated vanilla company. As part of ADM, our joint-venture in Madagascar, SAVAN™, is the first farmer-owned processor and exporter of Madagascar vanilla beans, helping ensure not only the highest quality product, but also the long-term well-being of farmers and their communities.

The branding shift better represents the nature of the company’s relationship-built business, which relies on synergistic partnerships with vanilla farmers to produce premium ingredients while helping to improve farmers’ quality of life. In addition, the updates are designed to appeal to the passionate home chefs and bakers who trust their favorite recipes to Rodelle.

The refreshed Rodelle logo simplifies and modernizes the look of the French chateau, a longtime nod to the French culture that inspired the founders. The logomark R combines a traditional look with visual accents that communicate the company’s friendly approachability. Together, the visuals convey a passion for sourcing premium ingredients as well as the sense of nostalgia associated with the experience of enjoying amazing food in the company of loved ones… at home.

Other notable changes will soon appear on Rodelle product packaging and the website. “We really wanted Rodelle’s packaging to stand apart and better represent who we are as a company today,” said Marketing Manager Jenna Baker. “Our new labels and flexible packaging feature welcoming, energetic colors that better align with what our customers value: fresh, premium ingredients sourced with care.”

The updated Rodelle website launched on November 19th to kick off the busy holiday baking season. Consumers will see new packaging start to roll out on unique items this fall and winter, with the majority of mainline retail products being updated in early 2021.

“We want our consumers to continue to feel confident in Rodelle’s products. Although we’ve updated the packaging, the ingredients themselves have not changed. Our products will continue to deliver the same unparalleled taste and quality that have helped make Rodelle a favorite among both culinary professionals and home chefs,” Baker said.

Visit www.rodellekitchen.com to learn more about the farmers who grow Rodelle’s vanilla, what inspired our rebrand, and browse a robust recipe library.

About Rodelle:

One of America’s largest producers of high quality baking ingredients, Rodelle got its start creating premium vanilla extract in 1936. Over the years, the company has augmented its vanilla offerings with other baking ingredients and savory seasonings designed to help bakers and cooks around the world create memorable culinary experiences. Today Rodelle is a division of the Archer Daniels Midland Company, a global leader in nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Visit www.rodellekitchen.com for product details, recipe ideas, and to learn more about what goes into creating some of the world’s finest cooking and baking ingredients.