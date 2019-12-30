Roma Bakery Prepares to Close After Nearly a Century in Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD — After nearly a century in Rockford, Roma Bakery says it’s ready to close its doors for good. The bakery’s last day of serving customers will be Dec. 31st.



“It’s the end of the road for us,” says owner John Bowler. “We’ve been here 95 years. I’ve been here 35. My parents were here 65. My grandparents started it in 1924.”

Bowler knows his family’s labor of love has been part of family traditions for generations.



“It’s touched a lot of lives. It’s sad to see it go but we’ve done all we can do and we’re tired, we’re retiring.”

