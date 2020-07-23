Rounds Bakery in Reno Closes Retail Operations

RENO, Nev. — Rounds Bakery, which first launched in 1990, earlier this month announced the closure of its retail storefront on Moana Lane, effective July 17.

According to a July 7 press release, the bakery is shuttering retail operations so staff can focus on its fresh-packed food business and commercial bakery operations — meaning products will still be available at various grocery stores, coffee shops and other locations.

“COVID-19 has cleared the table,” Anton Novak, Rounds Bakery co-owner, said in a statement, who added that the move should be viewed as an expansion, not a contraction. “… As much as we love offering fresh bagels from our beautiful bread basket, we must socially distance, and our retail model does not support that right now.”

