Rouxbe and The French Pastry School Announce New Partnership

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Rouxbe, the world’s leading online culinary school, today announced a new partnership with The French Pastry School to provide an online pastry course curriculum through the Rouxbe platform. The new course, available in September, will provide an introduction to bread baking, pastry arts, and cake decorating. Additional, more comprehensive courses are slated for development in 2020 and early 2021.

“The French Pastry School is no doubt one of the leading pastry institutions in the world with a deep history of providing a top-of-the line educational experience for aspiring pastry chefs for more than two decades,” said Ken Rubin, Chief Culinary Officer at Rouxbe. “Through this partnership, Rouxbe students will now have the opportunity to learn not only foundational cooking techniques, but pastry as well, all in a flexible and affordable way.”

The course was developed by the esteemed team of chef educators at the French Pastry School, including co-founders Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., and Jacquy Pfeiffer, James Beard Award-winning author, who are both recipients of the French Legion of Honour Award. The course has been developed with special attention to both knowledge and competency based learning. The course will include dozens of assessment activities, including production activities that will be evaluated by the chefs with opportunities for direct student feedback and engagement.

“Learning and embracing the art of pastry is quite an undertaking, and one that takes time, dedication and a love for all things sweet,” said Pfeiffer. “We have committed our lives to educating eager, driven students, and will continue to do so with those enrolled in our online courses.”

“Rouxbe has a proven track record of providing a solid culinary education online, and we believe the platform will provide even more opportunities for students to learn fundamental pastry skills to help them both establish and enhance their careers,” said Canonne, M.O.F., at The French Pastry School. “We believe that with the flexibility Rouxbe provides, along with our mastery of teaching pastry, we are enabling an entirely new group of individuals the opportunity to study and train in this incredible artform.”

For more information, please visit https://rouxbe.com/pastry-intro/.

About Rouxbe

Rouxbe, the world’s leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident – even healthier – cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe’s revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Over 110 hours of foundational training are available in English, Spanish, French, Mandarin and Arabic to hundreds of thousands of cooks in 180 countries. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.

For more information and the latest news about Rouxbe, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.

About The French Pastry School

Founded in 1995 in Chicago, The French Pastry is the only major culinary school in North America dedicated to all things sweet and baked. FPS provides hands-on education taught entirely in our state-of-the-art kitchens by world-renowned chefs. Co-founders, Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., and Jacquy Pfeiffer, James Beard Award-winning author, are both recipients of the French Legion of Honour Award, the most prestigious award given by France. Both chefs have received the Academic Palms, the highest French National Order in Education and Science. They were featured in the “Kings of Pastry” documentary filmed by Oscar winner D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.