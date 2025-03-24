Sammontana Italia Expands into North America with the Acquisition of La Rocca Creative Cakes

Milan – Sammontana Italia Group, through its newly formed entity Sammontana North America, has signed an agreement to acquire La Rocca Creative Cakes, a Canadian company founded by the Givens family, based in Toronto and operating in the retail in-store bakery channel. The company, with a production bakery dedicated to cakes, desserts and frozen pastries, distributes its products in Canada and the United States.

The agreement marks an important step in the growth strategy announced by the new Sammontana Italia Group, which aims to expand into foreign markets through organic growth and targeted acquisitions in the dessert, ice cream and frozen pastry sectors. The addition of La Rocca to the Group’s portfolio will be complementary and synergistic both in terms of sales channels and product assortment to Sammontana Italia’s Bindi brand, which is already present in the North American market, primarily in the food service channel. The new brand will complement the renowned pastry craftsmanship of Bindi, strengthening the Group’s presence in Canada and the United States and consolidating its position in the in-store bakery segment.

“At the beginning of the year, we set ambitious goals for growth and international expansion, and the acquisition of La Rocca Creative Cakes is a significant step toward achieving these objectives. Furthermore, the brand aligns closely with us in both values and business practices—key considerations for our Group when choosing new partners,” stated Alessandro Angelon, CEO of Sammontana Italia. “La Rocca is not only an established leader in the premium dessert market, but it also shares our deep-rooted commitment to high-quality ingredients, craftsmanship, and Italian-inspired pastry excellence and know-how. We are therefore confident that our combined strengths will deliver excellent results.”

The La Rocca name embodies a legacy of craftsmanship, Italian traditions and passion for premium desserts. Nearly 40 years ago, Lina Givens and Harvey Easson, together with their sons, Marty and Michael, founded La Rocca Creative Cakes with a vision to create high-quality desserts for the North American market. Under their leadership, the company became one of the largest premium dessert manufacturer in Canada. For the past 25 years, Michael Givens has led La Rocca through a period of significant expansion, maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation.

Operating from its Toronto facility, La Rocca Creative Cakes produces over 120,000 premium cakes each week on average, supplying leading retail stores across North America. In 2024, La Rocca generated revenues of over 70 million Canadian dollars.

Michael Givens, President & CEO of La Rocca, will continue to lead La Rocca as it enters this exciting new phase. “Joining forces with Sammontana Italia marks an incredible opportunity for La Rocca,” said Givens. “With our shared passion for premium desserts and commitment to excellence, we look forward to unlocking new growth opportunities and delivering even more exceptional products to our customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in March 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sammontana Italia

Sammontana Italia is the leader in the production and distribution of bakery products, both sweet and savoury, frozen pastries, and ice cream for Ho.Re.Ca. and Large-scale retail channels in Italy. Headquartered in Empoli, the Group employs over 2,000 people across six production plants in Italy and two abroad (United States and France), generating a pro forma turnover of over €900 million in 2024. The Group is the result of a successful Italian entrepreneurial journey, built with a forward-looking vision and a strong commitment to future generations.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

This press release is not intended and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an invitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements involve subjective judgment and analysis and are based on the Sammontana Italia Group’s best judgment as of the date of this release. Such statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as there are a number of factors that may cause actual events and developments to differ materially from any future events and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No reliance should therefore be placed on such forward-looking statements. Neither the Sammontana Italia Group nor any other person undertakes, or has any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements on the basis of events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or to update or keep updated the information contained herein, and this press release does not constitute a representation by the Sammontana Italia Group or any other person, except to the extent required by law.