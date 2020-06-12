Santa Cruz, CA’s Kelly’s French Bakery Switches to ‘Speakeasy,’ Wholesale Offerings

For many years now I have met up with Katya on Fridays at Kelly’s. We walk down to West Cliff and head toward the lighthouse and back, savoring the sounds of the waves and the view of surfers plying the sunset. Then we hang out for a while with glasses of white wine in the courtyard.

Along with many other huge changes in our lives right now, that Friday tradition is over. That’s because the café of Kelly’s French Bakery will not be reopening.

“We’ve been at it for forty years,” Kelly Porter Sanchez reminded me. The founder of Kelly’s and her husband Mark have decided to “take a little pause.” What that means is that the indoor cafe, the popular courtyard area and the kitchen will no longer be the way so many of us remember them: Countless lunches, meetings, apres-yoga lattés, gorgeous pastries, and that inimitable chandeliered interior adorned by large artworks and that charming little corner stove.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Good Times