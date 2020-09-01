Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Announces Superior on Main Primary Bakery to Go Peanut and Tree Nut Free

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced today that the primary bakery producing Superior On Main® branded sweet baked goods is transitioning to operate as a peanut and tree nut free facility. The bakery produces Éclairs, Brownies, Madeleines, Black & White Cookies, as well as everyday and seasonal Iced Cookies. This is the first major production announcement for Superior on Main® under the integration of this business into Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, following the acquisition in August 2019.

Starting this fall, the statement “Made in a Peanut & Tree Nut Free Facility” will be added to Superior On Main® ingredient labels for products made at this facility and will debut on its Harvest Holiday seasonal products. For all other remaining Superior On Main® products made at this facility, labels with the peanut and tree nut free facility statement will be phased in during the remainder of this year.

Approximately 10 million Americans live with allergies to peanuts and tree nuts, two of the most common allergens in the US.(1) “We received requests from both consumers and our retail partners for peanut and tree nut free products,” says Curt Coolidge, General Manager, In Store Bakery at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. “We’re pleased that consumers looking for nut free products will be able to safely enjoy our delicious desserts.”

The bakery producing the Superior On Main® handheld pies will not transition to a nut free facility.

About Sara Lee Frozen Bakery:

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is an industry-leading maker of frozen bakery and desserts, committed to delivering quality and value for every foodservice, retail and in-store bakery need. The company’s growing family of brands includes Sara Lee®, Chef Pierre®, Van’s®, Bistro Collection®, Superior On Main® and Cyrus O’Leary’s®. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook Terrace with a state-of-the-art Research & Development facility and bakeries in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Washington. Using carefully sourced ingredients and time-honored recipes, the company is committed to making life’s moments a little sweeter, putting its customers first and discovering new ways to make everyone’s favorite foods even better. To learn more, visit www.SaraLeeFrozenBakery.com.

Source:

1) FARE Food Allergy Facts and Stats rev 2020-06-04, https://www.foodallergy.org/resources/facts-and-statistics