Schär Announces National Distribution Launch Through DOT Foods

LYNDHURST, N.J. – Schär Gluten Free offers a full range of gluten free products for out-of-home consumption. All of their products are certified gluten free and made in dedicated gluten free facilities. Other benefits include fully baked, shelf stable, lactose or dairy free, preservative free and even Low FODMAP certified.

Gluten Free demand is increasing quickly, and operators are looking for convenient options to meet the need of consumers in this growing category.

Included in their Foodservice launch are three new innovative items specifically designed to help operators meet the gluten free needs of more consumers. These Schär items, which include the long ciabatta, ciabatta roll and hamburger bun, are produced with up to 120-day shelf life, are individually packaged and are ready to serve. In addition to being shelf stable Gluten Free products available, Schar wins in consumer overall quality and taste against any other Gluten Free options. While demand is growing, it is inconsistent and hard for operators to prepare for until now. This unique packaging innovation protects against cross contamination and will not require operators to use their freezer space. We believe 120-day shelf stable is an innovative change for all types of operations, especially, those with limited facilities or limited staff. During these trying times, Schär can help operators meet consumer needs, solve challenges and win share.

Schar products available in Foodservice, Retail Grocery, and other channels are now becoming available nationwide through Dot Foods.

For more information about Dr. Schar U.S.A, please visit our website at http://www.schar.com.

ABOUT DOT FOODS:



Dot Foods, Inc. carries 134,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 45 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot Foods’ Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.