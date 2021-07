Scherer Inc., a grain processor based in Tea, just bought out an Idaho company that rolls grains for cereal and other products.

As of June, Scheher will own the “Mill Roll, Flaker Roll, Flour Roll” division of Soulcraft LLC in Meridian, Idaho. Scherer is based out of Tea.

Marrying Scherer’s operations and SoulCraft’s mills expands operations in Idaho and South Dakota agriculture.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Sioux Falls Argus Leader