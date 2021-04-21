Schnucks Bakery Launches Custom Cake Order Ahead

ST. LOUIS – As Schnuck Markets, Inc. continues to expand its fresh and convenient selections for customers while also enhancing e-commerce options, Schnucks Bakery Departments is now offering custom cake ordering on the Schnucks Rewards app and on the company’s website. Just in time for graduation season and summer celebrations, decadent options available include specially-themed cakes, custom photo cakes, simple cakes and, of course, you can build your own cake.

“Our goal is to provide our customers best-in-fresh solutions whether shopping in person at our stores or on their phones and computers,” said Schnucks Vice President of Bakery Chris Kline. “The Schnucks custom cake order ahead option is a convenient tool that lets customers design their cake exactly how they want it in preparation for their special event. Tell us what you want and we’ll make it!”

Custom cake ordering is available at 95 of the company’s 111 store locations. Visit the Schnucks Rewards app to check availability at your home store. To order a custom cake from the app, customers should then select “Cakes” under the “Shop” tab or they can visit the Bakery Department page of Schnucks’ website. Orders should be placed at least 72 hours in advance of desired pickup time.

The Schnucks Rewards app also offers additional order ahead options that include Deli, Prepared Foods and Floral. Visit the Schnucks Rewards app for more information. Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.