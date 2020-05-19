SDR Ventures Advises Kenny’s Great Pies on Strategic Partnership with Kaho Partners

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Kenny’s Great Pies, LLC (“Kenny’s Great Pies” or “Company”) and its management have entered into a strategic partnership with Kaho Partners (“Kaho”). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Kenny’s Great Pies throughout the transaction process.

Founded in 1989 by Kenny Burts, Kenny’s Great Pies is a premier manufacturer of branded and private label premium pies and pie fillings, which the Company sells nationally through grocery stores, distributors, chain restaurants, and convenience stores. The Smyrna, GA based company offers a wide array of pie related products in a variety of “island style” flavors, including key lime, mango, coconut, lemon, chocolate, and peanut butter.

“The SDR Ventures Team worked diligently to find us a like-minded partner to ensure the Company’s success for years to come,” stated Kenny Burts, the eponymous founder of Kenny’s Great Pies. “Our partnership with Kaho will bring us the long-term capital and strategic resources required to support our growth for decades to come. I am excited to continue supporting the Company as a senior advisor to the management team.”

Gary Muter, the CEO of Kenny’s Great Pies added, “I am excited to invest alongside Kaho Partners and use our combined resources to win new customers, open new channels to market, and develop new product offerings to meet the needs of our customers. Kenny has built an incredible company, and I look forward to leveraging his 30+ years of industry experience to continue to grow this great business. Over the last decade, our team has tripled the size of the Company, and we are confident that our best days are still ahead of us.”

“After we helped Kenny evaluate a wide range of potential options to ensure the long-term future of Kenny’s Great Pies, Kaho emerged as the perfect partner to ensure that Kenny’s legacy would be honored and the sweat equity that Kenny’s team has poured in over the years will translate into an ownership stake and the ability to drive the Company to the next stage of growth,” commented SDR Director, Scott Mitchell.

Kaho Partners is a long-term investment partnership that focuses exclusively on acquiring family and founder-owned businesses. Kaho’s emphasis on upholding the legacy of the seller ensures that the company’s reputation, brand, corporate culture, employees, and customers are protected for years to come.

“The Company is well-positioned for growth due to its proprietary recipes, diverse portfolio of flavor and format offerings, and ample capacity in its state-of-the-art Atlanta-based (Smyrna, GA) facility,” stated Griffin Horter, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Kaho Partners.