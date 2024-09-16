Setting Goals for Bakery Growth: The Pros and Cons of Different Sizes

Are you in the process of setting goals for your bakery’s growth? It’s crucial to periodically assess the current size of your bakery operation and plan for its future. After all, there is a difference between being the local cupcake hero and a multi-national pastry powerhouse.

Remember, bigger isn’t always better—sometimes it’s just more frosting which means more money. So, let’s explore the different sizes of bakeries and see what might be the best fit for your dough-licious dreams.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Retail Bakers of America