Sharing Our Knowledge With Industry to Improve Carbon Reduction Goals in the Cocoa Supply Chain

Barry Callebaut has a target to become forest positive by 2025. This means that we have to develop a greater understanding of where deforestation is at risk of occurring in our supply chain. For cocoa we have worked in close partnership with the renowned environmental sustainability consultancy, Quantis, to develop an innovative carbon footprinting assessment to evaluate the impacts of land-use change (LUC) and deforestation driven by cocoa farming.

Through the combination of GPS, satellite imagery and farm-level data, this new assessment enables us to gain a better understanding of the contribution of each farm or cooperative that we source from to our direct land-use change emissions.

At Quantis, we’re proud of developing this cutting-edge carbon footprinting assessment with Barry Callebaut to evaluate the impacts of cocoa farming on land-use change and deforestation. It provides a more realistic snapshot of what is happening on the ground, paving the way for more precise footprints, reduction strategies and action plans to effectively tackle land-use change emissions in the cocoa supply chain. We hope this will inspire the wider industry to action and accelerate sustainable transformation.

–Michele Zollinger, Natural Capital Solutions Lead at Quantis

