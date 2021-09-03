SIGEP 2022 PREVIEW The Dessert & Coffee Foodservice Industry – Global Scenarios and Future Prospects

Italian Exhibition Group is pleased to invite you to the SIGEP 2022 preview event.



By connecting to live streaming you will be able to discover all the novelties of the next edition of the event, scheduled face-to-face from 22 to 26 January 2022 at the Rimini Expo Centre (ITALY).

The preview event will also be an opportunity to take stock of the trend of the season that has just ended and anticipate the future Italian and international scenarios of the dessert-and-coffee foodservice industry, with the contribution of specialist research companies, media and sector associations.



Discover the program