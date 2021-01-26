Silver Hills Bakery Introduces New Varieties of Organic Sprouted Bread Packed with the Goodness of Whole Grains

ABBOTSFORD, BC — Silver Hills Bakery, a leader in sprouted products, announces the addition of four new organic sprouted breads to its product lineup: Full Seed Ahead, Oat So Lovely, Farmer Fife and Wheat & Greet. Continuing Silver Hills’ mission to offer plant-powered foods that contribute to a healthy lifestyle, the four new varieties are nutrient-rich thanks to the organic sprouted whole grains and simple list of whole food ingredients.

Consumers are increasingly turning to food as medicine, as whole foods with functional benefits emerge at the forefront of a consumer landscape changed by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to The Hartman Group’s recent Functional Food & Beverage and Supplements 2020 report1, more than half of adult consumers are using functional foods for both specific conditions and general preventiveness, looking for help with energy and digestion, among others.

The new Organic loaves are helping to meet this need by making whole grain nutrition even better through sprouting. Sprouting whole grains makes the nutrients easier for the body to use, easier to digest, and serves up steady energy throughout the day. Delicious and hearty, the four new loaves are also rich in vital nutrients like fiber, iron, selenium, zinc and B vitamins.

“As a leader in sprouted breads we want to continue meeting our consumers’ priorities and right now that’s function, plant-based and organic,” says Darren Mahaffy, Chief Marketing Officer for Silver Hills Bakery. “With all of the nutritional bonuses sprouting and plant-based ingredients naturally have to offer, along with delicious flavor and texture, these new organic loaves provide consumers with everything they’re looking for in the bread aisle.”

Full Seed Ahead, Oat So Lovely, Farmer Fife and Wheat & Greet each provide nearly 50% or more of the daily recommended serving of whole grains, 6-8 grams of fiber and 6-12 grams of protein per two-slice serving. The four new loaves join Silver Hills Bakery’s full suite of products, including sprouted breads, buns, bagels, muffins and tortillas, that are all non-GMO, plant-based, peanut and nut-free and third-party verified glyphosate-free.

The new loaves are now available at Sprouts and other natural food grocers in the U.S. and at Loblaws, Choices, IGA, Sobeys, Whole Foods, Longos, Metro and Nature’s Fare in Canada for a suggested retail price of $5.79 USD and $5.79 CAD.

To learn more about Silver Hills Bakery and its mission and products visit silverhillsbakery.ca or visit its Instagram or Facebook pages.

About Silver Hills

Silver Hills Bakery is a family-owned, family-focused company on a mission to empower people by providing healthy food choices. Silver Hills Bakery makes plant-powered foods for every occasion and palate with care and purpose. Every recipe prominently features the nutrient-dense power of sprouted grains, a key to ensuring steady energy and essential nutrients to power a full day’s work or play. All Silver Hills Bakery products are made with a simple list of ingredients, are 100% plant-based and made with nutrient-rich, high-fiber whole grains sprouted in clean, cold Canadian water. Each ingredient is guaranteed non-GMO and all products proudly display the Bio-Checked Non Glyphosate Certified seal.

