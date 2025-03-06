Slicing Into Pi Day: Instacart Reveals America’s Favorite Pies

In celebration of Pi Day on March 14—a food holiday we all savor for making math just a little sweeter—Instacart takes a delicious look at which pies win Americans’ hearts and stomachs, uncovering surprising regional favorites and unexpected sweet trends.

America’s Most Popular Pies

When it comes to the most popular pies nationwide, Apple Pie earns the blue ribbon, accounting for nearly a third (29%) of all pie sales in 2024. Coming in second and third respectively is Pumpkin Pie, with 23%, and Pecan Pie, with 9% of all pie sales – proving there’s a reason why these classics don’t stay on the pie plate for long. Meanwhile, Raspberry and Vanilla Cream Pie don’t get as much fanfare, with each representing only 0.02% of pies sold.

