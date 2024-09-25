Small Snacks are Winning Big as the Perfect Portion Trend Peaks in Bakery and Patisserie

Size matters! The craze for bite-sized treats and mini desserts is taking off. The perfect portion trend is a reflection of the evolving preferences of modern consumers. As people become more health-conscious, they still don’t want to give up the indulgence of bakery snacks and patisserie treats. Now, there’s a growing market for small delights that deliver flavor, convenience and variety. Find out where this trend stems from and what innovations you have to make to meet these changing consumer needs.

Through analyzing online consumer data with advanced semantic AI technology, we’ve found that ‘perfect portion’ is one of the biggest trends in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate industries. We see the number of online searches and conversations around small, individual-sized treats growing among German, French and Portuguese consumers. The trend will spike in the English and Chinese-speaking world in 2025, with predicted growth rates of 18% and 16% respectively. Datassential also spots the mixed dessert plate taking over restaurant menus again: in 2023, this dessert featuring multiple small portions was featured 37% more often, which continued to be prominent throughout 2024.

