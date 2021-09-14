Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery Acquired

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — America’s largest gourmet cupcake company, Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, has been acquired by The Derbyshire Group. Smallcakes opened its doors in 2008 in Overland Park, Kansas and has since grown to more than 180 locations across the United States. Founder Jeff Martin made several appearances on The Food Network’s Cupcake Wars as well as other national television shows. Jeff will continue to contribute as an advisor to the company while he pursues new concepts.

Each Smallcakes store specializes in freshly baked gourmet cupcakes, as well as seasonal and featured flavors presented in a signature pink box. Since opening, Smallcakes has added small batch cupcake-inspired ice cream to the menu, which has proven to be a successful addition for the brand. Smallcakes has risen to become one of the nation’s fastest growing brands in one of the fastest growing industries.

A new team has been assembled to facilitate the expansion of Smallcakes worldwide. “I am thrilled to lead and serve the Smallcakes brand as we take it into the future,” said Smallcakes Chief Cupcake Officer, Kendall Hollingsworth. “We firmly believe in our slogan of ‘Maybe a Cupcake Will Help?’, because despite the circumstance, there is nothing that compares to the joy and nostalgia that tasting a Smallcakes cupcake brings.”

The Derbyshire Group has been very active during the pandemic and has made a number of moves in the QSR space. This acquisition comes on the heels of investments into Slim Chickens, Rock and Roll Sushi, Island Wing Company, Bold Brands, and others. The Derbyshire Group operates as the family office for Ryan D. “Jume” Jumonville. The Derbyshire Group has business interests in all 50 U.S. states and in 136 countries around the world.