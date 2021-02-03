Smart Baking Company now in Publix

Fans of Sanford-based Smart Baking Company, which has a production facility in DeBary, now have another way to get their hands on the company’s healthful and delicious snack cakes.

Smart Baking Company products are now available at select Publix Super Markets, including the one in the County Club Corners shopping center on DeLand’s south side, the company announced recently.

“As a Florida company, we are thrilled to see our products on the shelves at Publix,” Dave Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release. “More and more people these days want to live a healthy lifestyle, and it’s great to see major retailers making it convenient for them to get products to help them on their journey.”

