Soaring Egg Prices Battering Upstate Bakeries

ALBANY — At the Pretty Alright Breakfast Club in Voorheesville, Dylan Longton and his staff crack over 10,000 eggs each month. The rise in egg prices has been strenuous for consumers, but for businesses reliant on eggs, it’s hatched a bigger problem.

When Longton opened his breakfast restaurant in July 2024, a case of 360 eggs was $68. Now, the price has spiked up nearly 170% to $183 a case, with the restaurant going through about seven cases, or 2,520 eggs, each week.

“I’m spending $3,000 more a month on eggs than I was when I first started,” Longton said.

Egg prices are rising as the highly pathogenic avian flu, a deadly and detrimental disease, has continued to plague poultry farmers and their flocks since the latest outbreak began in February 2022. There is no treatment for the illness, which requires the depopulation of the entire flock if a bird is found to be infected. In December 2024 alone, 13.2 million birds were depopulated due to the disease. Depopulation subsequently creates a shortage of both birds and the eggs they produce.

