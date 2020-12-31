Solano Baking Co. Survives Up, Downs Over 4 Decades but Continues to Thrive

DIXON — Solano Baking Co. will celebrate its 40th anniversary in January after having managed its operations to a “new normal” of pandemic requirements.

The company was founded by Arnie and Donna Rubin, parents of current owner Kendra Benz – along with Benz’s grandparents, Robert and Jan Mitchell.

“My grandfather was a KC-135 refueling pilot and retired at Travis Air Force Base,” Benz said. “Two of his pilot friends had retired before he did and they had opened up Winchell’s Donut Shops in the early 1970s.

