Sour-Dough: The Bitter Boardroom Battle at Bread-Maker Aryzta

Having once enjoyed multi-billion-euro revenues, Aryzta has spent the last four years trying to free itself from a series of past management mis-steps. It now faces a shareholder revolt that could fundamentally alter its boardroom – and its future direction.

So what is going on at the company?

Firstly, what is Aryzta?

Aryzta was formed more than ten years ago when the Irish Agricultural Wholesale Society (IAWS) merged with Swiss bakery brand Hiestand.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: RTE