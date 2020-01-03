Sourdough Bread: Natural Growth

To counter the power of industrial bakeries many artisan bakers are intent on showing another facet of bread: “clean” artisan bread loaves that are baked using ancient flours and natural leaven.

A number of “neo-bakers” are keen to revive good tasting bread, real bread, by working with quality raw products that respect our environment and by opting for longer fermentation using natural leavens. “It’s really great to work with leaven that we create simply using flour, water and time”, says Matthias Velter, cofounder of Archibald bakery in Paris.

Natural leaven has many benefits, thanks to the slow work of the bacteria during the fermentation process: better nutritional properties, easier to digest, improved conservation and a great variety in flavours. “The result you get with leaven is very different, even the texture of the dough and caramelization of the crust are different”, explain Erwan Blanche and Sébastien Bruno, owners of the bakery shop Utopie in Paris.

