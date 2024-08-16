Splenda Awards $2,500 to 7 New Families in Honor of Silver Jubilee

Stories of Resilience and Positivity Reinforce Splenda’s Commitment to the Diabetes Community

CARMEL, Ind. — Celebrating 25 years of sweetening lives, Splenda proudly announces the latest recipients of the “25 Families for 25 Years” campaign, awarding seven new families $2,500 to support their health journey with diabetes.

For over two decades, Splenda has made it easier than ever for people to reduce and manage their sugar intake and live happier and healthier lives without sacrificing taste. To express their gratitude for the decades of support, Splenda’s donation in honor of its silver jubilee will assist with medical and home expenses, alleviating everyday pressures and supporting recipients through life’s sweetest moments.

Recipients of Splenda’s most recent round of honorees include:

Susan Blackwell (Chicago, IL) – Managing diabetes for 15 years, while also suffering from three strokes and two heart attacks. She takes numerous amounts of medications per day to manage her health but keeps a positive attitude.

– Managing diabetes for 15 years, while also suffering from three strokes and two heart attacks. She takes numerous amounts of medications per day to manage her health but keeps a positive attitude. Julianne Burchuk (Chicago, IL) – Known as Jules, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at three, right as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Splenda teamed up with Dave & Buster’s to throw her an eighth birthday bash.

– Known as Jules, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at three, right as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Splenda teamed up with Dave & Buster’s to throw her an eighth birthday bash. Susan Depner (Chicago, IL) – After battling pancreatic cancer and receiving a late-in-life Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, Susan enjoys walking and baking with Splenda around the holidays.

– After battling pancreatic cancer and receiving a late-in-life Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, Susan enjoys walking and baking with Splenda around the holidays. Stacey Grantham (Tampa, FL) – A part-time nurse managing Type 2 diabetes while caring for her adult son with cerebral palsy.

– A part-time nurse managing Type 2 diabetes while caring for her adult son with cerebral palsy. Lesley Hammer (Tampa, FL) – Lesley finds comfort in baking with her daughter after losing her husband and mother. She struggles to afford her medications after losing health insurance.

– Lesley finds comfort in baking with her daughter after losing her husband and mother. She struggles to afford her medications after losing health insurance. Juliette McCarey (Tampa, FL) – Nominated by her mother, she manages Type 1 diabetes while playing sports and attending high school. Juliette is preparing to head off to college where she will need to continue to attend routine doctor’s appointments.

– Nominated by her mother, she manages Type 1 diabetes while playing sports and attending high school. Juliette is preparing to head off to college where she will need to continue to attend routine doctor’s appointments. Jessica Phelps (Chicago, IL) – Battling Type 1 diabetes since age nine, Jessica enjoys swimming, going to the gym, and walking the family dog.

We’re grateful for the opportunity to honor these resilient individuals who embody the spirit of Splenda’s mission to make life sweeter and healthier,” said Eddie Pellegrino, President at Heartland Food Products Group. “For over two decades, Splenda has helped people live happier, healthier lives by making it easier to reduce sugar. It’s an honor to make life a little easier for our recipients in celebration of our silver jubilee.”

Splenda will announce more recipients this fall. The brand extends its gratitude to all who have taken the time to submit a nomination and intends to continue its mission to support and empower individuals in their health journeys.

For more information on the campaign and to nominate yourself or another individual please visit, www.Splenda.com/25.

