Sports Stars Part of $ 15M Funding Round for Austin Cookie Concept

Austin-based Tiff’s Treats, the warm cookie delivery concept, announced it raised $15 million in a planned $10 million funding round that includes investors Dirk Nowitzki and Kendra Scott, among others. The investment will help accelerate Tiff’s Treats’ nationwide expansion and follows $50 million of funding over the past five years that kicked off the company’s aggressive growth. Tiff’s Treats now has 59 locations across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

NBA and Dallas Maverick legend Nowitzki and renowned fashion designer Scott join a heavyweight team of investors in Tiff’s Treats: PE firms CIC Partners, led by Mike Rawlings, former Pizza Hut CEO and Mayor of Dallas, and Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; a host of former C-Suite executives from major retail/restaurant brands such as Starbucks and Whole Foods Market; and brand ambassadors Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our new investors including Kendra Scott and Dirk Nowitzki,” said Leon Chen, co-founder and CEO at Tiff’s Treats. “Kendra, a hugely influential entrepreneur and philanthropist, is someone we’ve known for several years and have been a big fan of both personally and professionally. We’re thrilled to have her join our team.” Tiff’s Treats recently partnered with Kendra Scott to deliver jewelry pieces along with cookies for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

