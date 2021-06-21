St. Louis Dessert-Decorating Firm Sweetology Finds its Sweet Spot During the Pandemic

The company, owned by Kara Newmark, had just opened its third location, in O’Fallon, Missouri, after opening stores in Ladue in 2014 and Town & Country in 2017.

It was all the result of a plan Newmark hatched over lunch with a friend in New York a few years earlier. She had been a health industry executive and a lawyer by training, who found she didn’t enjoy the practice of law. “I wanted to create my own company that would be fun,” she said. “That’s when the idea hit me. I realized I love being in the kitchen with my kids.”

Newmark flew around the country, assessing the market potential, raised seed money and hired a marketing firm.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: St. Louis Business Journal.