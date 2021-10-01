St Pierre Bakery Aids Retailers Amidst Supply Chain Disruption

St Pierre has published its latest order fulfilment figures, demonstrating the benefits of working with the brand as global supply chain issues see retailers battle to stock shelves nationwide.

The brand has revealed the level of investment in its stock in country, allowing for a 12 week supply of its authentic French brioche products at any one time. This stock-holding has seen the leading brioche brand assist retailers’ deli sectors in recent months, as other brands fail to meet delivery commitments.

National fill rate averages have been difficult to maintain for many suppliers this year, but new details from St Pierre demonstrate an impressive 98 per cent national fill rate average.

Paul Baker, founder of St Pierre comments, “We pride ourselves on our authentic French recipes, our superior product delivering for the consumer and being a reliable partner supporting our grocery retailers. Through our unique model, we work hard to ensure we deliver, on time and in full.

“Despite phenomenal growth since launching in America seven years ago, we still commit to our retailer relationships with the same promise; when customers place order with St Pierre, they can rest assured that we will deliver accurately and when we say we will. Keeping our promises is at the heart of our business and that’s stood us in good stead of late, when retailers are struggling to keep shelves stocked consistently.”

The US bakery sector has been grappling with supply chain and commodity cost challenges alongside the pandemic, navigating a range of hurdles. From ingredient shortages to workforce disruption, the situation has been described as “a perfect storm” by Lee Sanders, American Bakers Association’s Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Public Affairs.

Brandy Hanger, Director of Deli & Bakery Merchandising at The Kroger Company adds, “We have faced supply chain challenges across the board over the past year, but bakery, in particular, has proved challenging. St Pierre hasn’t missed a beat in meeting the growing demand for high quality products and supporting instock in our stores.

“We have not had to change or supplement our product offering with alternative, lower quality replacements and we know our stock will be replenished, as agreed, when we need it. It’s just another element of what makes working with St Pierre Bakery such a positive experience and one of the many reasons we continue to support the brand in our stores across America.”

St Pierre Bakery imports its products into America, storing them frozen with distribution partners and offering retailers a ‘thaw and sell’ proposition for fresh brioche in the perimeter. The brand has experienced phenomenal growth in the past year, with sales up 24 per cent, thanks in part to its unique business model.

The category leader recently extended its range of brioche products launching the first brioche bagel to be introduced to the US market. The business also announced the appointment of new CEO, David Milner, in September along with an ambitious growth plan to drive distribution and extend St Pierre’s reach specifically in the US, where it is already worth more than $100 million.

About St Pierre

St Pierre is the No. 1 brioche brand and fastest-growing bakery brand in the U.S. It offers a range of European baked delights – from tasty brioche loaves and rolls to delicious Belgian waffles and French crepes, designed to be eaten morning, noon or night to help make every day magnifique.

Part of the St Pierre Groupe, St Pierre was introduced to the U.S. market in 2014 to bring the European bakery experience to mainstream U.S. consumers. It now has a brand value in excess of $100 million.

www.stpierrebakery.com

About St Pierre Groupe

St Pierre Groupe is an international market leader in the bakery sector with a brand portfolio that includes St Pierre, Baker Street and Paul Hollywood. The company provides bakery products to the global retail and wholesale markets as well as the hospitality industry and online to the UK, USA and Europe. Their products are sold in more than 35,000 stores worldwide.

St Pierre Groupe was presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2019 and has secured a place in The Sunday Times International Track 200 for five consecutive years.

www.stpierregroupe.com