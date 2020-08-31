Steven Roberts Original Desserts Expansion Creates 100 New Jobs in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C — Steven Roberts Original Desserts LLC is expanding their current operations in Robeson County incorporating a new product line, building a new warehouse, and purchasing new equipment at their existing facility in Pembroke, according to a news release.

The expansion will have a new investment of $4.5 million and create an additional 100 jobs.

“Steven Roberts Original Desserts considered possible locations from our existing locations prior to making our choice of Robeson County,” said Steve Fabos, chief executive officer of Steven Roberts Original Deserts. “In the Town of Pembroke we found the necessary conditions that fit our facility needs, had access to strong workforce assets and was convenient to growing North American consumer markets. We are grateful to North Carolina’s leaders, who were willing to work closely with our management selection team in addressing our objectives for this expansion. This expansion will increase our total employment in Pembroke to exceed 400 employees.”

