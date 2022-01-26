Stocksdale Joins Chicago Metallic as New National Account Manager

Mike Macdonald, Vice President of Sales for Chicago Metallic, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the hiring of Jeramiah Stocksdale as the new National Account Manager for Chicago Metallic.

Jeramiah brings a wealth of sales knowledge and experience to the Chicago Metallic team, having worked as a sales professional for more than 20 years in various markets and industries. As the new National Account Manager, Jeramiah’s main focus will be bringing in new business from national chain restaurants. In addition, he will also be working with Chicago Metallic’s outside representative groups and growing relationships and sales with multi-unit foodservice operations. Jeramiah’s job duties will require him to travel frequently; however, his home base will be at the Bundy Baking Solutions headquarters in Urbana, Ohio.

“We are very excited to have Jeramiah join the Chicago Metallic team and the Bundy family. His sales experience and knowledge will serve as a tremendous asset to our team, as well as our customers in the baking and foodservice industries,” states Mike Macdonald.

