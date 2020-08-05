Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. Inks Deal to Sell its Bread at Kroger

Tyler Juranovich, Kokomo Tribune Bakery August 5, 2020

KOKOMO – Local grocery shoppers will now be able to buy Kokomo-made sourdough bread at both Kroger locations.

Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. has struck a deal to sell its bread at both the Dixon Road and Maple Crest Plaza Kroger locations, a major feat for the just two-year-old business.

Stoney’s owner Adam Neher has been baking sourdough bread for a couple years now. He opened Stoney’s in early 2018, but it wasn’t until months after opening that the idea of making and selling sourdough bread was pitched to Neher by fellow sourdough lover Tim Hagmaier.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Kokomo Tribune

