Stroehmann Bread and Philadelphia 76ers Take the Court in Third Annual “King or Queen of the Classroom” Contest

HORSHAM, Pa. — Stroehmann® Bread, Philly’s favorite bread brand since 1927, is taking the court as an official partner of the Philadelphia 76ers for a fifth consecutive season. Stroehmann and the 76ers, along with star guard Tyrese Maxey, today launched the third annual King or Queen of the Classroom Contest, which aims to honor mentors who have been instrumental to educating students in the past year.

Through this meaningful contest, Maxey is teaming up with Stroehmann to champion education and literacy by encouraging students to nominate someone who has helped them achieve their academic goals within or outside of the classroom.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey as we launch our King or Queen of the Classroom Contest for its third season,” said Jennifer Hudak, Stroehmann Associate Brand Manager. “Tyrese’s extraordinary passion for giving back to the community is a slam dunk for our mission for this contest.”

To enter, students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to nominate a person who has been influential to their education this past year. By submitting a short essay, students can explain why their nominee deserves this special recognition for how they have demonstrated their commitment to the student and helped them reach their educational goals.

“The main message that I want to bring is gratitude. This contest is the ultimate expression of appreciation – not just to our teachers, but to everyone who has an impact on our educational experience,” said Maxey. “Whenever there is a chance to give back, especially in the Philadelphia area, I try my best to do so. I want to motivate students to step up and say thank you to those who have pushed us to do our best and set us up for future success.”

Three winners chosen during the contest – and those who nominated them – will receive a 45-minute virtual meet and greet with Maxey, a 76ers gift bag with assorted team merchandise, and a No. 0 jersey signed by Maxey. The winners will also receive tickets to a future 76ers game and a donation of $3,000 to be used for books at a school of their choice.

The entry form is open through March 16, 2023. To nominate a King or Queen of the Classroom and for the contest’s official rules, click here to visit the 76ers website.

