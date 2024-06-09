Sucro Retains New Investor Relations Firm

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUG) (OTCQB: SUGCF) (“Sucro” or the “Company“), an integrated sugar refiner focused primarily on serving the North American sugar markets, announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Renmark Financial Communications USA Inc. (“Renmark“) as its new investor relations firm to develop and implement an investor relations program for the Company, including investor communications, distribution of corporate information, and market research and feedback.

Under the agreement between Renmark and Sucro (the “Agreement“), the Company has agreed to pay Renmark a monthly fee of US$7,000 and to reimburse Renmark for all pre-approved expenses reasonably incurred in the performance of its services. The initial term of the Agreement is seven months commencing, and may terminated by the Company on completion of the initial term or thereafter by written notice. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Renmark shall have the right to terminate the Agreement at any time upon 30-days prior written notice. Renmark will not receive any shares or options of the Company as compensation.

Sucro and Renmark are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Renmark has informed the Company that neither it nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Sucro or any securities of Sucro nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Renmark is a full-service investor relations firm representing small, medium, and large cap public companies trading on all major North American exchanges. Renmark facilitates connections between their clients and key stakeholders in order to assist their clients in efficiently achieving their milestones. Renmark has offices in Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Atlanta.

