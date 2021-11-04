Sugar Bowl Bakery Unveils New Website as Part of Brand Redesign

HAYWARD, Ca. – Sugar Bowl Bakery, America’s largest minority-owned bakery on a mission to bring people joy through delicious food, announced its newly updated website as phase one of a larger brand redesign. The new website is modern and fresh, with vibrant colors to match Sugar Bowl’s persona. Phase two of the redesign will include a packaging overhaul, to come in early 2022.

“Sugar Bowl was founded in the mid-1980s, and since then, the founders–five immigrant brothers from Vietnam–have remained focused on their mission of bringing consumers the most delicious baked goods imaginable,” said Robyn Defina, VP of Sales and Marketing, Sugar Bowl Bakery. “While the brand’s core values have remained, it was time to give this beloved brand a fresh new look. The website now embodies all that we strive to be–a fun, creative and inspired baked goods company that pays attention to every detail — and every bite.”

The new website reflects Sugar Bowl Bakery’s new look and brand ethos. A few functionality upgrades include:

Store locator feature to direct consumers to where to buy our products

More robust product pages including nutritional information, product and lifestyle imagery and the full Sugar Bowl Bakery portfolio, including limited time seasonal offerings

ADA compliance – enables any viewers, regardless of circumstance and ability, to access and view our website

Recipe section to inspire creative and delicious use of our products

Sugar Bowl Bakery creates delicious, perfectly portioned baked goods with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Its tasty, premium treats are available at a price point that is accessible to the everyday consumer, and with ingredients you can pronounce, Sugar Bowl Bakery’s products are a sweet, guilt-free treat with less than 150 calories each and less than 10/g sugar per serving. Its core offerings include madeleines, palmiers, brownie bites, Duet Bites® (half brownie bite, half madeleine), and fritters. Seasonally, the company offers festive items like pumpkin madeleines, gingerbread bites, tropical pineapple cake bites and more.

For more information on Sugar Bowl Bakery, visit www.sugarbowlbakery.com and to find Sugar Bowl Bakery products at a store near you, click here.

DESIGN CREDIT:

Digital Agency (Website): Veneer Studio

About Sugar Bowl Bakery

Sugar Bowl Bakery is a minority- and family-owned and operated business, founded in 1984 by five Vietnamese brothers in pursuit of the American dream. Our mission is to bring people joy through delicious food and we live our mission by creating perfectly portioned baked goods made with simple ingredients and never any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Available globally in thousands of stores, our core offerings include tasty, premium treats like madeleines, palmiers, brownie bites, Duet Bites® (half brownie bite, half madeleine), and fritters, and are sold at a price point accessible to the everyday consumer. Sugar Bowl Bakery operates two state of the art bakeries, in Hayward, CA and Tucker, GA, and its success is founded on five guiding values: humility, simplicity, family, creativity and integrity.