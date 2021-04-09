Sugareto Introduces Two New Unique Flavor Cakes

Sugareto, a boutique bakery brand in keto and traditional bakery products, has announced the addition of two new products to its online shipping portfolio. The new flavors include London Fog (Earl Grey) and Chocolate Fudge. All Sugareto’s buttercream cakes are prepared with real butter and shipped in insulated boxes with dry ice to ensure they arrive fresh and delicious at your doorstep.

Sugareto will continue to showcase innovation by expanding its online portfolio which currently includes several keto friendly and traditional bakery products.

Sugareto is a boutique bakery specializing in keto products, gourmet donuts and beautifully decorated cakes & cupcakes. Our pastry selection offers a warm and personal touch for individual and corporate clients, birthdays and office meetings, and other special occasions. We ship our keto and traditional bakery products nationwide. To learn more about Sugareto, visit us at www.sugareto.com