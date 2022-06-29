Summer Holidays? There are More than The Calendar Says

Summer is full of hidden opportunities for sales and profits that you can’t see on the calendar. Except for Flag Day (June 14), Father’s Day (June 19), and Independence Day (July 4), there are no “automatic” annual Summer holidays, like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Do not fear! Summer is a time when the demand for sweets is at its highest. You need to be at-the-ready and creative with high quality, refreshing baked goods throughout the season. Summer is the time for social events and gatherings – as well as countless graduations. So every day has the potential to be a big day!

Count on BakeMark for Quality and Variety

When thinking of Summer and vacations, almost everyone thinks about carefree relaxing by the pool or beach, cool tropical drinks, and plenty of sunshine. With Trigal Dorado tropical fillings, you’re never very far away from the daydream of cool tropical breezes. Think of delicious Mango Filling, Pineapple Filling, and Guava Filling, and you’re on Summer vacation! Create filled donuts and bars. Scrumptious Danishes and tarts. Even pies and cakes created with fruits of the tropics! Delicious and memorable. For you as a bakery professional, Summer is the perfect time to rollout these taste treats for your customers.

