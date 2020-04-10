Support our Industry Today 2020 Bakery Relief Fund

Retail Bakers of America Bakery April 10, 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the world around us is rapidly changing.  We are deeply appreciative of the response after what continues to be an unimaginable time, not only for us in the bakery industry, but for so many industries around the world. 

We are stronger together!  The baking industry has an amazing history when it comes to our ability to support each other during times of need.  In 2005, after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita struck the Gulf Coast, the Baking Industry Foundation (BIF) was able to assist bakeries impacted by the storms with funds to help them rebuild and get back up and running.

We cannot do it alone – BIF again turns to you for help. Please help us build this fund by donating what you can to our foundation. Every dollar that is donated to BIF will be used to support the Baking Relief Fund, providing much needed assistance to bakeries and their employees.

We’ve partnered with the Retail Bakers of America (RBA) to raise money for the Bakery Relief Fund.  BIF and RBA together plan to provide a program that would allow retail bakers from across the country apply for grants that will help with building expenses, employee expenses, and expenses to help get their doors open again.

Please consider donating to the Bakery Relief Fund. No donation is too small and every dollar counts. The Baking Industry Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization which means all donations are tax deductible.  You could have a large impact on the future of the baking industry and the livelihood of bakery owners and their employees.

To donate, please visit www.BakingIndustryFoundation.Org. 

Thank you for your love and support – We Are In This Together!

Related Articles

Seafood

Why the Coronavirus is Making Fresh Lobster So Cheap

March 16, 2020 HOPE NGO, Mashed

But thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which began in China, lobsters ended up staying where they were, and foodies looking to enjoy the crustacean can expect to score a fresh lobster for less than they normally would.

Read More: https://www.mashed.com/193682/why-the-coronavirus-is-making-fresh-lobster-so-cheap/?utm_campaign=clip

Bakery

Bakers: Thank you for #FeedingUS

March 20, 2020 American Bakers Association

During the unprecedented events and uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the American Bakers Association, in partnership with more than 60 food and beverage groups, is working with all levels of government to ensure customers and consumers the American food supply is safe and abundant.