Svenhard’s Bakery Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

EXETER – Svenhard’s officially filed for bankruptcy last month, spelling trouble for the central valley baking company.

On Dec. 19, the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy citing between $10 and $50 million in estimated liabilities owed to between 200-999 creditors. According to Svenhard’s bankruptcy paperwork the company has between $1 million and $10 million in estimated assets.

In a resolution passed unanimously on Dec. 13 by the Svendhards Swedish Bakery Board of Directors, they determined that it was best to file for bankruptcy.

