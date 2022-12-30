Sweet Laurel Expands to National Retail Distribution with Sprouts Farmers Market Partnership

Los Angeles, Calif.—Sweet Laurel, L.A.’s trendy, gluten-free bakery announced its first mainstream grocery distribution with Sprouts Farmers Market. Sweet Laurel’s new grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free baking mixes will be sold at Sprouts nationwide. The debut product line includes Sweet Laurel’s signature Chocolate Cake Mix, Pancake Mix and Scone Mix. All three items will be available in January 2023 in all Sprouts locations including Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Washington. Sprouts is the first retailer to carry the brand’s viral chocolate cake mix and new pancake and scone boxed mixes.

“Sweet Laurel is absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to be in a national grocery store chain for the first time, and Sprouts is the ideal partner for this journey. Our shared philosophy to use only premium ingredients available aligns beautifully with our company’s mission. This product line embodies the ethos of what Sweet Laurel wants to accomplish as a brand, and now we can finally meet people where they are—nationwide,” says co-founder Laurel Gallucci.

The new Sweet Laurel boxed mixes are made from only the most healthful ingredients some of which include: Almond flour, Fair trade cacao, Himalayan pink salt, Arrowroot powder.

“We are thrilled to expand Sweet Laurel’s best-selling offerings to the health-conscious consumer on a national level to meet the increased demand for convenience and all-natural ingredients. With the rising prevalence of celiac disease, gluten sensitivity and the wide array of allergies in today’s world, baking from a Sweet Laurel mix is simple and delicious and can be done right in your own kitchen,” said co-Founder Laurel Gallucci.

Sprouts shoppers will be able to find the following Sweet Laurel products in the innovation center:

Chocolate Cake Mix- The viral chocolate cake is now a mix made from Almond Flour, Cacao Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt. SRP $9.99 for one 11 OZ box

Pancake Mix-Mix can also be made into Waffles. Ingredients: Almond Flour, Arrowroot powder, Flax seeds, Coconut Sugar, Coconut flour, Himalayan Sea Salt, SRP $9.99 for one 10 OZ box.akeGlut

Scone Mix- Almond Flour, Coconut Milk Powder, Dried Zante Currants, Coconut Flour, Himalayan Sea Salt. SRP $9.99 for one 9.5 OZ box

The Sprouts partnership represents the largest retail distribution expansion for the brand to-date. Sweet Laurel products are also available at Erewhon and sweetlaurel.com.

About Sweet Laurel

After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Co-founder Laurel Gallucci was told she would never eat chocolate cake again. She turned to an anti-inflammatory diet, free of grains, refined sugar and dairy per her doctor’s orders and began experimenting with baking within her new parameters. With Co-founder Claire Thomas who has a strong eye for beautiful photography and design, Sweet Laurel was born–emerging as a coveted lifestyle brand. Sweet Laurel initially offered baking classes and workshops and very quickly the demand increased. They began selling cake and products in LA, then launched their first cookbook, opened their retail store in LA and began shipping cakes nationwide. With a vibrant social media following (139k+) and nationally available baked goods, Sweet Laurel fosters a vibrant and inclusive community for anyone who has health-restrictions or who wants to fully enjoy a tasty treat without harmful ingredients.

For more information: www.sweetlaurel.com/ IG: @sweetlaurelbakery.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.