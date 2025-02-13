T. Marzetti Wins 2025 Product of the Year Awards for New York Bakery Gluten Free Texas Toast and Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls

COLUMBUS, Ohio — T. Marzetti Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC), is proud to announce that two of its recently-launched items have been named Product of the Year for 2025. New York Bakery™ Gluten Free Texas Toast was awarded the top gluten-free item. Texas Roadhouse™ Mini Rolls were named top bakery side dish. Product of the Year USA is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for marketplace innovation, voted on by 40,000 consumers. Winners are selected based on product visual appeal, convenience, category superiority and availability.

New York Bakery Gluten Free Texas Toast, launched in August 2024, is a breakthrough in the gluten-free category. After more than a decade of research, the company developed a patent-pending dough-based recipe and proprietary production process that delivers the taste, texture and structural integrity of traditional Texas Toast—without compromise. The certified gluten-free product is made in a dedicated gluten-free facility, ensuring both safety and peace of mind for consumers. New York Bakery Gluten Free Texas Toast is available at major retailers like Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Meijer and Albertsons.

Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls, launched in June 2024, are part of T. Marzetti’s exclusive licensing agreement with Texas Roadhouse, which also includes steak sauces. The partnership allows fans of the restaurant to experience the delicious rolls at home. The product, which comes in a 12-count bakeable pan with a packet of honey cinnamon glaze, is available exclusively at Walmart, with distribution to additional retailers expected in the coming months.

“Recognition from Product of the Year is a testament to the capabilities of our talented culinary and product development team and our commitment to quality and innovation in the frozen bread category,” said Izzy Laanaba, Senior Director, Brand Management at T. Marzetti Company. “At T, Marzetti, our mission is to make every meal better, and we are thrilled that consumers are adding Gluten Free Texas Toast and Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls to their families’ meals.”

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by a survey of 40,000 real shoppers. For over 16 years, Product of the Year has been a trusted guide for shoppers and a powerful marketing tool for brands that deliver true innovation.

About T. Marzetti Company

T. Marzetti Company manufactures and sells specialty food products. Our retail brands include Marzetti® dressings and dips, New York Bakery™ garlic breads, and Sister Schubert’s® dinner rolls, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden® dressings, Chick-fil-A® sauces and dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces, Arby’s® sauces, Subway® sauces, and Texas Roadhouse® steak sauces and frozen rolls. Our foodservice business supplies sauces, dressings, breads, and pasta to many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

At T. Marzetti, our mission is to make every meal better through high-quality, flavorful food. Led by our purpose, to nourish growth with all that we do, our more than 3,600 team members are dedicated to creating great tasting food and cultivating deep and lasting relationships.

T. Marzetti Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC).