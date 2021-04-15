Tahitian Gold Launches E-Commerce Website for its Specialty Vanilla Products

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. – Tahitian Gold Co. has launched an e-commerce website for its specialty vanilla products and offers them in both wholesale quantities for chefs and food or beverage producers along with retail sizes for consumers.

The entire product line is available on the Tahitian Gold website, https://tahitiangoldco.com, with detailed information about flavor profiles and culinary options to aid chefs, bakers, formulators and mixologists, said founder and CEO Manuata Martin. “We put a great deal of care into the product descriptions to give buyers precise information to help them achive the taste nuances they want to create,” Martin said. “During the pandemic, we also wanted to expand the availability of our products to adventurous home chefs.”

Tahitian Gold products are Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher with some organic options. They include single-species and blended extracts, three-fold vanilla bean pastes, single-fold three bean paste, ground beans, Tahitian vanilla sugar, Tahitian vanilla fleur de sel and whole beans. Tahitian Gold products use vanilla tahitensis and vanilla planifolia species from Madagascar (Bourbon), Papua New Guinea and Tahiti.

More information about Tahitian Gold Co. and its products is available online at tahitiangoldco.com and Instagram or by contacting 310-465-0856 and [email protected].

About Tahitian Gold Co.:

