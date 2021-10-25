Tampa’s La Segunda Bakery is Bringing its Cuban Bread to Publix

Bernadette Berdychowski, Tampa Bay Times Bakery October 25, 2021

One of Tampa’s oldest bakeries is expanding its reach across the bay area.

La Segunda Bakery and Cafe announced Publix is now carrying its signature Cuban bread, according to a Facebook post Wednesday.

The iconic Ybor City bakery was founded more than a century ago and is a staple of Tampa’s culinary history. La Segunda’s Cuban bread is currently available for $2.99 at six Publix stores in Tampa: the one in Hillsboro Plaza, Westchase shopping mall, Carrollwood Square, Channel Club, Westgate Plaza and at 8701 Hillsborough Ave.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Tampa Bay Times

